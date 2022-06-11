Analysts Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target at $178.56

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.13.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after buying an additional 38,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 304,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average of $144.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $181.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

