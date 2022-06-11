Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) PT at $31.33

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of RMBS opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. Rambus has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,588.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $388,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,987 shares of company stock worth $3,132,366 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,220,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,646,000 after acquiring an additional 701,583 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

