Analyzing SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP)

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SRAX has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SRAX and WPP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 1 0 3.00 WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

SRAX presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 272.19%. Given SRAX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SRAX is more favorable than WPP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SRAX and WPP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $28.55 million 3.26 -$14.70 million ($1.91) -1.86 WPP $17.60 billion 0.65 $876.90 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than SRAX.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX -78.87% -64.17% -39.25% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SRAX beats WPP on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRAX (Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap space. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

