Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,468.45

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,468.45 ($18.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,508 ($18.90). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,484 ($18.60), with a volume of 1,249,350 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.29) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.61) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.29) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,453.89 ($18.22).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.13 billion and a PE ratio of 13.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,520.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,468.18.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.