ApeCoin (APE) Price Down 21.4% This Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for $4.85 or 0.00016946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $284.25 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00341739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00411801 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,187,500 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

