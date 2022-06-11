Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $220,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

O opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.74 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.