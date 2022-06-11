Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $233,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 15,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

AMGN opened at $240.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

