Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $249,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $183.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day moving average of $235.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on EFX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

