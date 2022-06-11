Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $569,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90.

