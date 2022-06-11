Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $611,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,248,000 after acquiring an additional 211,726 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.