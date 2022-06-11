Apeiron RIA LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $101.26 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

