Apeiron RIA LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.26.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

