Apeiron RIA LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 936.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $337.34 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $327.06 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.05 and its 200 day moving average is $403.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

