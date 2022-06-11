ApeSwap Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.84 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 11th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00339124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00436058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

