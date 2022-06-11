ApeSwap Finance Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00345204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.18 or 0.00441389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

