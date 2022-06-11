Apple’s (AAPL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. Oppenheimer currently has a $190.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.61.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.