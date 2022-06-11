Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Boosted by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Applied Materials by 91.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 149.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 196,396 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $101.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

