Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $225.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $57.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $51.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Arch Resources stock opened at $170.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $183.53. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.03.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 62.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

