Ascott Residence Trust (OTC:ATTRF) Cut to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ascott Residence Trust (OTC:ATTRF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ascott Residence Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Ascott Residence Trust alerts:

Shares of OTC:ATTRF opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Ascott Residence Trust has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $0.91.

Ascott Residence Trust engages as a hospitality trust. It invests in income-producing real estate and real estate-related assets which are used or predominantly used as serviced residences, hotels, rental housing properties and other hospitality assets in any country in the world. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascott Residence Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascott Residence Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.