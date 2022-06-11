Ashford Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,310 shares during the quarter. Harmony Biosciences accounts for 3.0% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Harmony Biosciences worth $29,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $3,921,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.61. 453,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $718,195.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,881 shares of company stock worth $10,467,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

