Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 143,708 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,708 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global makes up about 3.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of NV5 Global worth $34,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVEE. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.23. The company had a trading volume of 58,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $121.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.44 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

