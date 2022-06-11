AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $10,100.00 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) EVP Joel David Mcnatt, Jr. sold 505 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $10,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.44). AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 87.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

