Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. 122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

About Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.