Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 55030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 118 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 381,468 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada, as well as holds an interest in the Blue Ridge project located in central Virginia, the United States.

