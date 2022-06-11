Atlantic Securities Trims S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Target Price to $375.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Atlantic Securities from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPGI. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $429.60.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $332.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.60 and a 200-day moving average of $403.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.