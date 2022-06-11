Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.22 Million

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $37,917.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001727 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00335421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

