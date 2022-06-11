Auto (AUTO) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Auto (AUTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Auto has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Auto has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be purchased for approximately $252.02 or 0.00888455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Auto Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

