Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

Autodesk stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $173.90 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.74.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

