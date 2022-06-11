Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.20.

Avnet stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after acquiring an additional 115,444 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

