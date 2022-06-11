B. Riley Cuts Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target to $3.00

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.09. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
