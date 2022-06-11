B. Riley Cuts Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target to $3.00

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.09. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.