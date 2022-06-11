Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 562.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 274,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 232,839 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 357,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 302,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

