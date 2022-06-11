Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) PT Lowered to €8.60 at UBS Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from €8.80 ($9.46) to €8.60 ($9.25) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banca Mediolanum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

BNCDY opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

