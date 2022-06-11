Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) PT Lowered to €8.60 at UBS Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €8.80 ($9.46) to €8.60 ($9.25) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banca Mediolanum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS BNCDY opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

