Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) PT Lowered to €8.60 at UBS Group

Jun 11th, 2022

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDYGet Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €8.80 ($9.46) to €8.60 ($9.25) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banca Mediolanum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS BNCDY opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

