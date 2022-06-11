Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

BCH has been the topic of several other reports. Banco Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco de Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of BCH opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. Analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 823.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

