Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Lowered to Market Perform at Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

NYSE BSAC opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.909 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 38.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

