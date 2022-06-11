Bank of America Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $235.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.81.

NYSE:TGT opened at $149.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.07 and its 200-day moving average is $215.84. Target has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

