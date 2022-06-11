Barclays Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $85.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COUP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Coupa Software to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.89.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

