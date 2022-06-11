Barclays Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $96.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.46.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

