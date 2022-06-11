Barclays Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $126.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.84.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.