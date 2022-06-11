Barclays Reiterates $82.00 Price Target for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.35.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

