Barclays Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to $3.50

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cfra reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.45.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 256.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.