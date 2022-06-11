Barclays Trims UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Target Price to €90.00

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €110.00 ($118.28) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UCBJF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded UCB from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UCB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Get UCB alerts:

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.14. UCB has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.