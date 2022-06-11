Barrington Research Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $75.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of HQY opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 44,818 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

