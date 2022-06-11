Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Hits $0.34

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $502.48 million and approximately $49.19 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,498,812,101 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

