Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTE. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$8.25 price target (up from C$7.00) on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.94.

Shares of BTE opened at C$8.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$9.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$673.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$47,509.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 472,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,915,207.77.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

