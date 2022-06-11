Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,858 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 578,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after purchasing an additional 60,646 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 827,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,687,000 after purchasing an additional 251,945 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 175,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,320.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

