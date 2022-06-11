Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after buying an additional 2,607,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,117,000 after buying an additional 1,111,730 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,554,000 after buying an additional 869,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,721.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 829,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,251,000 after buying an additional 799,875 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $30.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $38.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

