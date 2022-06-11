Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 10,037 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,370,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 435,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 444,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 444,603 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after purchasing an additional 114,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,206,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average of $103.53.

