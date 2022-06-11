Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,467 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,308,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after buying an additional 526,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

