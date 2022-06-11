Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,915,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,750,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

